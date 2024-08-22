Ada, OH Author Publishes Political Activism Book
August 22, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsNot Just Politics, a new book by Lila Pifer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Not Just Politics: A Guide to Grassroots Activism is a user-friendly introduction for people of any age from all walks of life who want to become politically active, perhaps for the first time in their lives. It explains how political issues are not just about politics, but about the ideas behind such issues.
About the Author
Lila Pifer edits and publishes a quarterly newsletter, NOT JUST POLITICS. She has a Master's degree from Northeastern Illinois University and a paralegal certificate from Roosevelt University in Chicago. She is the proud mother of a teacher daughter and grandmother to two teenage grandsons. After spending most of her adult life in Chicago, she has moved back to her hometown in Ohio. In her free time, she enjoys reading, writing, keeping up with current events, and staying involved with important issues in her local community.
Not Just Politics is a 80-page hardback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-793-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/not-just-politics-a-guide-to-grassroots-activism
