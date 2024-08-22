Webster, NY Author Publishes Children's Christmas Book
August 22, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Secret Tale of Santa Claus, a new book by Kenneth Latragna, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This tale is not your traditional Christmas story! Join the fun as this tale with a science-fiction spin has Santa making contact with extraterrestrials! Read The Secret Tale of Santa Claus if you're in the mood for a Christmas story that is different from all the others!
About the Author
Kenneth Latragna enjoys collecting Star Trek, boxing, and wrestling memorabilia.
The Secret Tale of Santa Claus is a 32-page hardcover with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-056-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-secret-tale-of-santa-claus
Contact Information
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
