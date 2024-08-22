Marc Cain opens new showroom in New York City and launches US webshop
August 22, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsNew York City – Marc Cain, the renowned premium label based in Germany, has two reasons to celebrate: following the opening of its new, permanent showroom in New York City's vibrant Chelsea neighbourhood, the US webshop is now being launched. The showroom and webshop display the latest collections and mark an important milestone in the company's expansion strategy in the USA.
The new showroom is located on the top floor of the historic Chelsea Arts Building, an architectural jewel dating back to 1911, which is home to numerous well-known fashion brands and serves as the centre of the creative scene in New York City. The 165 square metre showroom offers an exclusive atmosphere in which buyers, press and partners can experience the world of Marc Cain in a stylish and inviting ambience. With its breathtaking view of the Hudson River and ideal location in the heart of Chelsea, the new showroom will be a central point of contact in New York.
"The USA is an important growth market for Marc Cain and we are continuing our expansion course. The opening of our NY showroom in Chelsea and the launch of the webshop underlines our commitment to the US market. We look forward to welcoming our customers here in an inspiring environment and continuously strengthening our presence in the US," stated Stephen Belfer, Managing Director Marc Cain Canada & USA.
The fashion company is already represented in over 75 renowned speciality shops and has two stores, one in New York and one in New Jersey. Marc Cain is planning further expansions for 2024: the expansion to larger sales channels and the establishment of selected shop-in-shops.
Press contact:
Marc Cain GmbH
Marc-Cain-Allee 4
72411 Bodelshausen
Phone +49.7471.709 - 0
Email pr@marc-cain.de
www.marc-cain.com
