Lansing, IL Author Publishes Historical Fiction Novel
August 23, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBut Not in Shame, a new book by Dale Koch, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Molly Bannon hates Texas. When she was ten years old, her parents relocated their family from Illinois to the wide open plains on the American southwest, hoping to provide a better life for Molly and her younger sister Rachel.
For six years, time drags on for Molly in the dusty wasteland, until one fateful night.
In the glow of a full moon, a group of warrior Comanches attack the Bannon household, killing Mr. and Mrs. Bannon and taking their daughters hostage.
Rachel is taken in by the Comanches, to be adopted and raised by a couple in their tribe. Molly, on the other hand, is too old to join the People; therefore, she is sold as a slave to toil for Comanches in a different camp. Now separated from her sister, Molly vows to save her from their ruthless captors and bring her to safety. Little does she know that her saga with the Comanches will span many years.
Her and her sister's fates are now irrevocably linked for the rest of their lives.
But Not in Shame is a 672-page paperback with a retail price of $36.00 (eBook $31.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-809-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/but-not-in-shame
