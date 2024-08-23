Spring Brook, PA Author Publishes Children's Book
August 23, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Tiny Clam Named Cee!, a new book by J. J. Boné, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The planet is facing a crisis. The water levels are rising and Cee doesn't understand what is happening. However, Cee is helped by other family members. They explain why the water is rising and how Cee can help. Cee and the others set off to send a message to the people above.
A Tiny Clam Named Cee teaches our young readers an awareness of what's happening to our planet. As well as educating them about some of the ocean life and cephalopods.
About the Author
J. J. Boné has served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He is a retired NYS Court Officer Sargent.
A Tiny Clam Named Cee! is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-902-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-tiny-clam-named-cee
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us