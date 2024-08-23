Pandora, OH Author Publishes Children's Book
August 23, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHolding Pappy's Hand, a new book by JG Combs, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Written by a grandfather to his granddaughter, a grandfather recounts the number of times he holds his granddaughter's hand, through the smaller and larger moments of her life. From watching movies to her wedding day and beyond, a grandfather is always there for his precious granddaughter.
A sweet tale, Holding Pappy's Hand is an important reminder of how precious our time is on earth, and to spend it with the ones we hold dearest.
About the Author
JG Combs resides in Ohio and comes from a close-knit family. His biggest interest lies in movies, and he enjoys reading non-fiction books. An old-car enthusiast, he takes his 1967 Thunderbird to as many car shows as possible.
Holding Pappy's Hand is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $31.00 (eBook $26.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-320-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/holding-pappys-hand
Contact Information
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
