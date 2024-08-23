Belleville, IL Author Publishes Biography
August 23, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Father was a Sorcerer, a new book by Tsasa Lusala and Ella T., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A firsthand account of sorcery in sub- Saharan Africa, My Father was a Sorcerer sheds light to the current situation, where destitute parents having nothing to offer their children but sorcery as their inheritance and power. Tsasa examines the steps involved in initiating children into sorcery and how sorcerers use different methods to carry out their practices, such as appearing in dreams and creating visions. Often glamorized in film and television, Lusala walks us through the real accounts of those who have lived and died by sorcerers' hands.
My Father was a Sorcerer is a 62-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-319-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/my-father-was-a-sorcerer
