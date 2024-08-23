Grove, IL Author Publishes Memoir
August 23, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Other Car Is a Greyhound Bus, a new book by Rich Samonte, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to drive a big bus, maybe even a Greyhound bus?
Rich Samonte did, and you will follow him through training as well as the exciting experiences he encountered in the twelve years he drove for Greyhound. Every reader will get the chance to sit in the driver's seat and vicariously drive along the highway.
Learn what it is like to be a Greyhound driver.
About the Author
Rich Samonte is a retired language art/social studies middle school teacher since 2000 who enjoys writing. This is his second book to be published among dozens of short stories while working on another manuscript about his wife's struggle with Multiple Sclerosis. This book is mainly a narrative of his Greyhound 12 years of his summer and winter driving career while he was teaching. It is chronologically written following the many times he sacrificed his time away from his family to supplement his teaching income, helping to make a living, and attempting to fulfill the "American Dream." Other than writing, he keeps busy practicing/teaching Filipino martial arts, Karate, and tap dancing. For relaxation he drives "his other car," a Porsche.
My Other Car Is a Greyhound Bus is a 196-page paperback with a retail price of $50.00 (eBook $45.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-715-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/my-other-car-is-a-greyhound-bus/
Contact Information
Matthew Zappone
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
