Middletown, OH Author Publishes Action Novel
August 24, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Thoughts of Pawns, a new book by Noah Friz, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Following years of struggle, the war-torn Fragmented Plains is dominated by marauder gangs united under a brutal warlord.
After nearly two decades of tyranny, the region's leader is deposed and replaced by an enigmatic stranger known only as The Archangel.
The Thoughts of Pawns follows two young marauders, Shenjen and Wrath. as they struggle to tread water in the wake of changing times. Tension and intrigue with neighboring nations arise even as pillaging and wanton rowdiness are replaced by business-like acquisitions and discipline.
The Thoughts of Pawns is a 332-page hardback with a retail price of $35.00 (eBook $30.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-445-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-thoughts-of-pawns
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us