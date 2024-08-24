Baltimore, MD Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
August 24, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFallen Worlds - Future Guardian, a new book by Niambi Usiku, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The unforgiving planet of Mkono Mungu sets the stage for this gripping tale. Here, war engulfs city-sized structures, space stations are under the control of violent gangs, and the desert is home to roving bands of orphaned children.
Kaya Ajaratu, once a ruthless soldier, defects to help an abandoned child escape the brutality of war. She develops a powerful connection with him and the other children she encounters. Kaya soon realizes that powerful foes lurking in the shadows want to turn these special children into lethal weapons.
Caught between an uncaring government and violent gangs, Kaya must decide between returning to the battlefield to save her planet or protecting vulnerable children and forging a path to a brighter future.
Future Guardian is a love letter to the disparate forms of motherhood and how it triumphs in the face of a volatile society that abhors parenting but despises children even more.
About the Author
Niambi Usiku, the Night Song, is a Baltimore native and resident of Park Heights. After growing up in one of America's most formidable cities, Niambi spent a decade as a professional journalist and writer. Discouraged by the mainstream narratives about the city and its citizens, Niambi focused on the untold stories of neglected children and the people working to protect, nurture, and guide them.
Fallen Worlds - Future Guardian is a 344-page hardback with a retail price of $94.00 (eBook $89.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-098-6. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/fallen-worlds-future-guardian/
