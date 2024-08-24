Wilmington, DE Author Publishes Romance Novel
August 24, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLa Mente, a new book by Dino DiCriscio, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Francis, a teenager, happens upon a young lady by serendipity. From across the crowded room, he sees her in all her beauty and something unusual takes place. Francis' senses seem to go mute and time seems to stand still. He cranes his neck and pushes through the throng so as not to lose sight of her. But she walks from her location and she suddenly disappears.
His heightened pulse begins to wane, and his surroundings return once again to normality. He is standing still and suddenly he can hear a voice asking him if he would like to dance. His concentration has been diverted by a female friend, who reads him as being out of touch. Francis will cross paths with his mystery lady later on that same evening in an unexpected and unique situation.
In La Mente, witness how love at first sight can lead to a young man's journey to fight, claw, and capture the love of a lifetime. We all have a life story that presents challenges that we must overcome. And those challenges can help shed knowledge for us so as to facilitate the journey we may face.
About the Author
Dino DiCriscio enjoys baseball, bowling, and carpentry. He and his wife, Karen, share a son, Brandon. Dino enjoys homebuilding in his hometown of Wilmington, DE.
La Mente is a 288-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (hardcover $34.00, eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-719-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/la-mente
