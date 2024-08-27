Godlan, Inc. Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification™
August 27, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsCLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., August 27, 2024- Godlan, a specialist in software solutions and business performance consulting, including industrial automation (IIoT), CPQ, and ERP, announced today that they have been Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Godlan. This year, 94% of employees said it's a great place To Work – 40 points higher than the average U.S. company.
Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.
"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Godlan stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."
"We are humbled and grateful to be awarded the Great Place to Work designation, based on the feedback provided by our team members" said Ed Lanko, President, Godlan, Inc. "I believe Godlan's on-going growth and success can be found in our employing amazing people and surrounding them with the culture and opportunity to achieve their full potential."
Godlan's employees are highly motivated and work together to go "beyond the workplace". Through Godlan's "Beyond The Norm" initiative, they have gone on 18 virtual mission trips in the last 4 years, working together to log daily exercise and water consumption. In doing so, Godlan has donated over $91,000 to worthy projects around the world while simultaneously building 18 clean water wells in Ethiopia, India, Peru, and Ecuador.
One of Godlan's biggest collective accomplishments was the completion of a massive water reservoir with a deep natural spring which was completed in the Highlands of the Andes mountains of Ecuador in October of 2023. This water reservoir supplies clean water to 5 villages on a mountain in the province of Ibarra, Ecuador.
According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.
With an expertise in manufacturing, distribution, and connected industries, Godlan offers business consulting, technical consulting and programming, infrastructure, implementation, CPQ Services, IIoT Solutions and Services, and Industrial IoT platforms. Godlan has achieved ranking on Inc. 5000 twice, TEC Accreditation for the last ten years, Control Engineering's System Integrator Giants 2023, Infor Partner of the Year four years running, and have been strengthening leading businesses for over 39 years. For more information, visit godlan.com.
About Godlan, Inc.
Godlan is a leading business performance specialist that has been implementing integrated technology solutions since 1984. With a focus on business performance, Godlan supports the implementation of world-class processes and best practices throughout leading organizations.
About Great Place To Work®
As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.
