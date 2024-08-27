Blandon, PA Author Publishes Self-Help Book
August 27, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBridging the Gap, a new book by Jerry Lee Burkert, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
As a child, into adulthood, Jerry Lee Burkert experienced several types of trauma that cast a shadow over his life until his breaking point. As a teenager he used drugs and alcohol as coping skills, including sexual relationships. After being in and out of prisons, addiction treatment centers and waking up in a hospital due to an accident where his friend could've died. This was his breaking point of addictions, he knew he had to expose his fear of the first sex act when he was fourteen that occurred with a man to his counselor, who brought him into the light of God. This was Jerry's turning point as an addict in recovery.
Sharing his story for other addicts, Bridging the Gap is a harrowing look into the life of an addict and the emotional, physical, and spiritual journey needed to free yourself. Through Jerry's story, addicts and family members will find themselves again through God, Jesus, and the Holy Spirit.
About the Author
Jerry Lee Burkert has an amazing family in the United States and the Philippines. He is grateful for each day on this beautiful world that God created for us to love and enjoy.
Bridging the Gap is a 86-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (hardback $26.00, eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-360-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/bridging-the-gap-how-to-free-our-minds-of-what-holds-us-captive-and-broken
