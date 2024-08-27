Portsmouth, OH Author & Radio Personality Publishes Memoir
August 27, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDon't Touch that Radio Dial, a new book by Steve Hayes, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Before the internet, smartphones or cable, there was a lone social media force that was more powerful than Facebook, Instagram, Tik-Tok, and all the rest combined. This portal to humanity was conducted by live humans in real time to inform, engage, and entertain the entire human race, and its cost was just a small one-time fee for ownership of this alluring device. The accounts and descriptions of how it operated and the personal journey one could encounter engaging with its usage mesmerized followers to become an invisible, mythical prodigy and a creation most could never imagine living without.
While this once unstoppable influence is still with us today, it has now become just another choice in the hundreds of other options we have to keep ourselves entertained.
Don't Touch that Radio Dial is a love story from one who stood within a very small inner circle of performers who helped to create the legacy of the world's very first social platform. As the curtain is pulled back, beware of the consequences as we ask you, please don't touch that radio dial.
About the Author
Steve Hayes is a radio humorist, author, and a sponge for lifetime experiences. Growing up in a small southern Ohio River town, he grew up somewhat as a radio hostage. Beginning with his early experiences with his Uncle Phil, the news director for WLS Radio, and starting his own radio career at fifteen years old, Hayes' life has been surrounded by music, radio, and connecting to thousands through the airwaves. He has worked for radio stations in Florida, Kentucky, Ohio, Texas, and West Virginia in a multitude of roles as on-air host, program director, and general manager.
Learn more about Steve Hayes and listen to him on the radio by visiting here:
https://www.wnxtradio.com/steve-bio
Don't Touch that Radio Dial is a 214-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (hardcover $31.00, eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-231-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/dont-touch-that-radio-dial
