Call-On-Doc Now Offering Affordable Compounded Weight Loss Medication
August 27, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Business News[Dallas, Texas] - August 27, 2024 - Call-On-Doc, a leading provider of online healthcare solutions, is excited to announce the launch of their new compounded weight loss prescription service. This innovative solution provides patients with a cost-effective alternative to name-brand weight loss drugs like Ozempic®, Mounjaro®, and Saxenda®, ensuring accessibility and affordability for more patients.
The skyrocketing popularity of weight loss injections, fueled by celebrity endorsements and Hollywood trends, has led to significant demand, resulting in shortages and high costs for patients. For patients paying out-of-pocket, traditional name-brand weight loss prescriptions can start at around $1,000 for a one-month supply. In response, Call-On-Doc is offering high-quality compounded semaglutide, starting at just $190 per month, including free home delivery.
"At Call-On-Doc, our mission is clear: to make high-quality healthcare affordable and accessible for all," Call-On-Doc Founder, TJ Oshun said. "We strive to save our patients time and money while bridging healthcare disparities, which is why we are excited to offer patients an opportunity to be able to get high-demand weight loss prescriptions at an affordable cost."
Call-On-Doc prioritizes patient care. Their streamlined process allows patients to receive their compounded weight loss medication quickly and efficiently. From start to finish, patients can complete a consultation form in just 5-10 minutes.
Answer a few questions to ensure qualification for prescription weight loss injections.
Login or create a patient account to begin consultation.
Complete medical history and answer a few questions so providers can review and prescribe the appropriate dose.
Receive a prescription compounded semaglutide in the mail within 3-5 days.
Although they are currently unable to offer compounded injections for weight loss in MS, AL, SC, and CA, they provide free home delivery in every other state.
Begin your weight loss journey with Call-On-Doc's compounded semaglutide medication or the other weight loss prescriptions they offer. Their convenient online platform makes it easy to schedule a consultation, receive your prescription, and have your medication delivered right to your door.
For more information, or to connect with a support team member, visit CallOnDoc.com.
About Call-On-Doc
Call-On-Doc is America's highest-rated telemedicine provider with over two million active patients and over 385,000 five-star reviews. They are dedicated to offering innovative solutions for affordable and high-quality healthcare 365 days a year. Call-On-Doc offers a wide range of medical services, providing 24/7 virtual care with quick doctor access and convenient care from the comfort of home.
