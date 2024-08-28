Kansas City, MO Author Publishes Adventure Novel
August 28, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWolf Kingdom: Wolf Instincts, a new book by Cindy Helms, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After being neglected by her parents at a young age, Stela discovers a new family… or, more a Wolf Pack. Thirteen Years later, she has to go on a journey of self discovery, meeting new friends and enemies along the way.
Being raised by Wolves is one thing, but can Stela's skills as one of them help her protect her friends? Well, in that case, a strange journey certainly awaits.
About the Author
Cindy has always loved to explore the outdoors, as well as painting and playing video games… one thing she's always had is an affinity for animals of all kinds.
Wolf Kingdom: Wolf Instincts is a 106-page hardback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2191-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/wolf-kingdom-wolf-instincts
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
