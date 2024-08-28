DeKalb, IL Author Publishes Art Book
August 28, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLandscape Paintings, a new book by Yale Factor, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The paintings in this book represent over 45 years of paintings. The scenes depicted are locations visited by the artist, photographed and then transformed and enhanced into paintings, executed either in oil paints on canvas or watercolors on paper. Yale Factor's style is to expand on what is normally seen by the naked eye and to bring out details only seen by close examination. Viewers are instantly drawn into the space he creates, and then drawn deeper into the composition where the smallest details are painstakingly depicted.
About the Author
Yale Factor was born in Chicago, received his degrees in painting and drawing from SIU. in Carbondale, Texas A&M, and studied printmaking at Cal State, Hayward. After sharing a studio with his great aunt in Paris, he returned to the USA and became a scientific illustrator at the Field Museum of Natural History, in Chicago. He left this position to become a professor at Northern Illinois University, in DeKalb, Illinois.
Prior to being granted the status of Professor Emeritus upon retiring, he was the Director of Graduate Studies for the School of Art. He taught art for 32 years and has been exhibiting in galleries and museums nationally for over 45 years.
Landscape Paintings is a 198-page hardback with a retail price of $77.00 (eBook $72.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-847-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/landscape-paintings
