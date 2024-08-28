Howell, MI Author Publishes Second Novel in Adventure Series
August 28, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEnd of All Freedom: The Rising Blaze: Book 2, a new book by Matthew Kleinedler, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Peace is nothing but a distant memory…
As John Gunner thinks he stopped the bloodshed and death, it has only gotten worse. A new clan with a dark purpose is on the rise.
Horrible when seen, worse when not…
When a new generation of evil stands in the way of Mother Freedom, John and his friends are ready to stop them from resurrecting their previous threat and prove himself innocent from a fatal mistake. The next terrorist group, the Shadow Seekers, have many powers that the Demon Warriors never had. They can be anywhere.
About the Author
Matthew Kleinedler has autism and currently lives in Michigan. His first book, End of All Freedom: The Bloody War has sold on Amazon numerous times. He enjoys reading, writing, technology, camping, swimming, hiking, and barbequing.
End of All Freedom: The Rising Blaze: Book 2 is a 274-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-926-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/end-of-all-freedom-the-rising-blaze-book-2
