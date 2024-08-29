Lancaster, PA Author Publishes Thriller Novel
August 29, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Program, a new book by D.L. Morris, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The disappearance of a prominent professor and his young assistant spawns rumor of a student scandal spanning decades, the magnitude of which could topple one of the most respected Medical Schools. Avery Carter, a young partner at a prestigious law firm, assists with public relations damage control. Quickly realizing that the "scandal" has been manufactured by the medical facility itself, his curiosity leads him across the country to the outskirts of Las Vegas, where he uncovers an ongoing international conspiracy dating back 75 years to the waning days of World War II. Carter's movements are monitored by a Russian assassin sent to the United States nearly 30 years prior to eliminate any threats to the secrecy of The Program.
Inspired by actual events, this conspiracy thriller reveals the truth behind one of the nation's most closely guarded mysterious landmarks.
About the Author
D.L. Morris has been a litigation attorney for 25 years and was an adjunct criminal law professor for over a decade. Drawing upon these experiences, he has honed his craft as a captivating storyteller, interweaving sarcastic wit within the suspenseful plot turns, creating an entertaining experience for the reader.
The Program is a 270-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (hardback $33.00, eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-314-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-program-a-conspiracy-thriller-novel
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
