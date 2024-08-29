San Dimas, CA Author Publishes Short Story Collection
August 29, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsReflections: Through A Hispanic Woman's Eyes, a new book by Nancy Dominguez, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Decades of family life leave an indelible mark on a person.
Reflections is a collection of those memories brought to life in vivid detail of colorful images, scents, sounds, laughter, and tears.
About the Author
The youngest of three daughters paints her recollections with words and descriptions of her beloved family and their experiences, both in the US and Mexico, descriptions rich enough to place the reader right there with her, and though there are fond and not-so-fond memories, always there is love, warmth, and gratitude for the person she became.
Reflections: Through A Hispanic Woman's Eyes is a 82-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-893-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/reflections-through-a-hispanic-womans-eyes
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us