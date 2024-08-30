Carrizozo, NM Author Publishes Self-Help Book
August 30, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIlluminations: A Journey Of Transformation, a new book by Gwendolyn Marie, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
ILLUMINATIONS follows the process of personal development embarked upon during Gwendolyn Marie's 79th-81st years which includes wisdom revealed to her through dreams, meditations, and personal inspiration, as well as her own simple line drawings interpolated as visual extensions of the meanings of the written words.
It is never too late to welcome change in oneself, and fears and feelings of inadequacy need to be released in order for the reader to fully participate in this amazing and sometimes confusing "Play on the World Stage" called Life. ILLUMINATIONS is relevant to anyone seeking to increase their understanding and development of themselves by reading of the various steps taken by this Author to elevate her own self-perceptions regarding the innermost workings of her heart, mind, and soul.
About the Author
In retrospect, Gwendolyn Marie sees her life as wedded to Music and Creativity. She is always inspired when in Nature, especially by the Pacific Ocean. Gwendolyn Marie has always enjoyed gardening and creative cooking, as well as teaching others how to improvise in music and in their lives. She loved performing cello with various Chamber Music Ensembles. Studying in Puerto Rico at famed cellist Pablo Casals' Master Classes, was definitely a mountain-top experience for this Author. Improvising Music for American Modern Dancers in New York City made for Gwendolyn Marie an exciting ten-year experience for this versatile musician.
Illuminations: A Journey Of Transformation is a 106-page hardback with a retail price of $53.00 (eBook $48.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-453-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/illuminations-a-journey-of-transformation
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us