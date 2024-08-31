Ponce Inlet, FL Author Publishes Children's Book
August 31, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHow to Be an Octopus, a new book by Patrick Armstrong Ahern, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Living through trauma and forced to make a terrible choice, Billy resolves violence as being the answer to all his problems. As he travels further down a darkened path, Billy's friends and octopus will do all they can to lead him back into the light.
A story of youth, growing up, and learning life isn't always easy, How to Be an Octopus is a lesson in not just getting the correct answer, but being the answer.
About the Author
Mr. Patrick Armstrong Ahern is a passionate author and illustrator dedicated to creating meaningful and impactful stories for children. With a background in education, Mr. Ahern seeks to address the challenging issues faced by young people in today's world through his writing and illustrations. His debut children's book, How to Be an Octopus, tackles important topics such as bullying, diversity, and non-violence in a fun and engaging way.
Through his work, Mr. Ahern hopes to inspire, educate, and empower young readers to make a positive difference in their communities. Join him on this exciting journey and help spread important messages to the next generation.
How to Be an Octopus is a 48-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-294-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/how-to-be-an-octopus
