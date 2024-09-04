North Babylon, NY Author Publishes Children's Book
September 04, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Brightest Star that Shines Tonight, a new book by Cheryl Williams, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Brightest Star that Shines Tonight is a touching story that teaches children how to deal with the painful reality of losing someone they love.
In this book, a dad tries to answer his children's burning question "Why did mom have to go away?" Dad explains that her body was the only thing that went away. Her heart still lives close by in their hearts every day.
When the nighttime comes, she is always there shining down from up above and watching over them with love.
About the Author
Cheryl Williams is a wife, mother and a nurse by profession. Williams was inspired to write this book after being faced with the heartbreaking task of mentoring children dealing with the pain of loss.
Her hope is that the book will be a source of comfort to children experiencing the overwhelming emptiness of losing someone they love. In addition to writing children's literature she has a passion for music and singing.
She is dedicating this book to the loving memory of her late mother.
This is the third book Cheryl Williams has published with Dorrance Publishing. A Lesson A Day: A Child's Way is available here: https://tinyurl.com/4pjwbyx5 and A Collection of Poems: A Journey Through Life is available here: https://tinyurl.com/y5k7pk9u
The Brightest Star that Shines Tonight is a 42-page hardcover with a retail price of $35.00 (eBook $30.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-207-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-brightest-star-that-shines-tonight
Contact Information
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us