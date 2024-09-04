Black Mountain, NC Doctor & Author Publishes Veterinarian Book
September 04, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Veterinarian's Guide to House Calls, a new book by Dr. Leslie Dragon, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book is a guide for veterinarians who are looking to start a house call practice but are not sure where to begin. With twelve successful years of running a mobile veterinary clinic under her belt, Dr. Leslie Dragon is here to help.
Through her experience, her ups and downs, her successes and failures, Dr. Dragon has learned what works and what doesn't. From how to get started and get your name out there to how to manage both clients and patients, this guide covers everything you need to start your own practice.
About the Author
Dr. Leslie Dragon graduated from North Carolina State University College of Veterinary Medicine in 1993. She spent the first nineteen years of her career working for various veterinary practices before opening Paws Mobile Veterinary Clinic. Dr. Dragon enjoys working with rescue organizations providing low-cost services to those in need. She and her husband of thirty-two years reside in Black Mountain, North Carolina.
Learn more about the author at https://4pawsmobileclinic.com/about-us/dr-leslie-dragon/
A Veterinarian's Guide to House Calls is a 64-page hardcover with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-747-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-veterinarians-guide-to-house-calls
