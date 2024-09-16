Tithely Improves Digital Giving With New App and Kiosk Mode
Tithely continues to innovate in the realm of digital church solutions, ensuring that churches can engage their communities with ease and efficiency. Two of the most recent advancements in their product lineup are the redesigned Giving App for iOS and the enhanced Kiosk Giving Mode. These tools aim to simplify the giving process for church members, making it more accessible and user-friendly, while also providing churches with the technology needed to meet their members where they are.
Redesigned Tithely Giving App for iOS
The newly updated Tithely Giving App for iOS is designed to offer an effortless and secure mobile giving experience. With a completely redesigned interface, the app provides a more intuitive and streamlined user experience, making it easier than ever for church members to give. The user-friendly app's simplicity is one of its standout features; making it easy for members of all ages to navigate and complete their donations. It allows users to give quickly and securely, ensuring that their donations are processed efficiently. Additionally, the app is free to use for churches that have a Tithely account, making it an accessible tool for congregations of all sizes.
One of the key benefits of the Tithely Giving App is its focus on security and convenience. With the rise of mobile technology, ensuring that donation platforms are secure is paramount. The app's updated design not only enhances the user experience but also incorporates the latest security measures to protect both the church and its donors. This blend of usability and security makes the Tithely Giving App a powerful tool for churches looking to increase digital engagement and facilitate giving.
Enhanced Kiosk Giving Mode for In-Person Giving
In addition to the updated Giving App, Tithely has introduced an improved Kiosk Giving Mode, which integrates in-person giving with the seamless experience of their online giving form. Kiosk Mode is particularly useful for churches that want to offer their members a straightforward way to give while they are at the church. By setting up an iPad or Android device in a common area like the church lobby, members can easily make donations on the spot. This feature is especially beneficial for engaging people who might not be familiar with online giving or who feel moved to give during or after a service.
The enhanced Kiosk Mode is part of Tithely's 2.0 Giving Form, which utilizes the latest technology to make the giving process as efficient as possible. This feature expands access to digital giving by offering a physical touchpoint within the church, ensuring that all people, regardless of their tech-savviness, have the opportunity to give. The flexibility of Kiosk Mode allows churches to meet their members and visitors where they are, providing an accessible, easy-to-use option that aligns with the overall shift toward digital solutions in the church community.
Tithely's New Tools Simplify Church Giving
Tithely's new updates; the redesigned Giving App and the improved Kiosk Giving Mode, demonstrate the company's commitment to providing churches with cutting-edge tools that enhance the giving experience. These innovations, which combine ease of use with robust security features, make it simpler for church members to contribute whether they are giving from home or in person. By removing barriers to giving, these tools ensure that contributions are managed more easily and that giving remains an integral part of church life.
As churches continue to adapt to the digital age, tools like these will be crucial in fostering a generous and connected community. They will be invaluable in creating a stronger and more engaged congregation, making it easier for members to contribute and for churches to manage donations effectively.
