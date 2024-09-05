Brentwood, TN Author Publishes Autobiography
September 05, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsYou Don't Know Me, a new book by Pariya Rostami, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
As humans, our names should remain in everyone's minds as the real heroes in present in future generations. During a time when surrounding nations were looking into traveling to the moon and space, Pariya Rostami was looking for shelter to hide or a piece of bread for survival. Can people in countries where freedom reigns ever be aware of the hardships, suffering, and dreams buried below the earth that other people have to face? What do they think about the millions of poor and malnourished people that live in other countries?
In a country like Iran, you can have the best and look forward to tomorrow, but still have no rights as a woman to live freely. But Rostami has become an angel of salvation to many through the knowledge she's acquired through pain and suffering. She has a powerful touch that can heal many wounds and words to light a path to living free. She will continue to fight to defend humanity and her rights as a woman, even though writing these truths about her past could dig her own grave.
About the Author
Pariya Rostami has much love to give. She believes the world would be much more beautiful if we learned how to be kind and give happiness as a free gift to others without judgments or expectations. She learned to respect people's beliefs and love them as a human first rather than rely on what they own, where they live, how much money they have, or what their race is. Her greatest desire is to put a smile on people's faces who deserve it.
You Don't Know Me is a 172-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-488-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/you-dont-know-me
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us