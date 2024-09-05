Saranac, MI Author Publishes Poetry Collection
September 05, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCollection of Poetry, a new book by Cindy Carole Nagy, has been released by RoseDog Books.
"God knows what I don't know and that's the best part of His plan."
-Cindy Carole Nagy
"Take it to the World."
About the Author
Cindy Carole Nagy grew up in Michigan. She was a substitute teacher for eight years. Nagy also taught as an English teacher in Japan and Hawaii.
Nagy received Jesus in 1983. Now, she hopes to minister Jesus' light through her gift of writing.
Collection of Poetry is a 190-page hardback with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-153-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/collection-of-poetry-by-cindy-nagy/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
RoseDog Books
Contact Us