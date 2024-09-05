Calgary, Alberta Author Publishes Science Book
September 05, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTheory of Physical Properties: The Basis of Cross-Theory Between Natural Subjects, a new book by Chen Shuxuan (陈叔瑄), has been released by RoseDog Books.
Theory of Physical Properties: The Basis of Cross-Theory Between Natural Subjects proposes new concepts such as vortex, grain wave (particle field), replacement transmission, and new principles of mass-energy, tending to be uniform, equivalent, etc., plus contradictory reasoning and its equivalent new method between natural subjects. Crossing establishes the basic theory, called the theory of physical properties.
Divided into three parts, the first part of the vortex physical property theory from the vortex to demonstrate the main laws of the celestial earth discipline and the nature of its basic phenomena, respectively, explain the three chapters of the celestial physical properties theory, the earth physical properties theory, and the force-energy physical properties theory. The second part of the particle wave (grain field) physical property theory demonstrates the main laws of the physics discipline and the nature of its basic phenomena based on the fluctuations and effects formed by the particle field exchange, respectively, using electromagnetic physical properties theory, quantum physical properties theory. The three chapters of the atom physical properties theory explain this explanation.
About the Author
Chen Shuxuan (陈叔瑄) was born on March 30, 1936 in Fuzhou, Fujian Province. He later graduated from the Department of Physics, Xiamen University. Shuxuan has been engaged in teaching and scientific research for many years in colleges and universities. He has taught courses such as electrician principle, electronic circuit, pulse circuit, digital logic, computer composition principle, computer application, assembly language programming, and so on. Based on many years of teaching experience, he wrote IBM Microcomputer System and Assembly Language Programming, which was published by Xiamen University Press in March 1990. In addition to teaching, he has made great efforts to develop the application of scientific theory and technology, participated in the development of many electronic circuits and computer applications projects, and published many research papers and works.
Theory of Physical Properties: The Basis of Cross-Theory Between Natural Subjects is a 538-page hardcover with a retail price of $169.00 (eBook $164.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2415-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/theory-of-physical-properties-the-basis-of-cross-theory-between-natural-subjects/
Contact Information
Matthew Zappone
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Matthew Zappone
RoseDog Books
Contact Us