Brentwood, TN Author Publishes Political Action Thriller Novel
September 05, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Omega Event, a new book by Shayde Michaels, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
President Denise Wilson, the first woman president of the United States, is nearing two years in office and her first Congressional mid-term election. Her opponents, buoyed by Representative John Stockwell of Virginia, seek to overturn her Party's control of the House of Representatives. If successful, Rep. Stockwell pledges to have President Wilson impeached over allegations of bribery and false statements to federal investigators.
Yet while the two opponents are focused on the drama in Washington, DC, a world crisis is developing, bringing Wilson and Stockwell together in a way neither would expect. Either they succeed as a team, or the entire country will be changed forever.
The Omega Event is a political-action thriller filled with good and bad politicians, bribery and back-door dealings, international alliances, and a world-ending catastrophe hurtling toward Earth.
About the Author
Shayde Michaels is a former Chicago business executive turned consultant and academic who enjoys reading (and writing) fast-paced stories. He writes a variety of fiction and non-fiction items. His non-fiction work covers business, academic, and hobby topics like cars and flying. An avid pilot, Michaels travels across the country, listening to anyone who wants to tell him their story, and then weaving many of the nuggets he's told into his fictional characters. An Army infantry officer and Gulf War One-era veteran before his business career, he weaves his avid fascination with current military, politics, and world events into his stories. He and his wife, Dr. Kay, now live in a Nashville suburb, enjoying the countryside and Southern lifestyle.
The Omega Event is a 448-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-238-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-omega-event
Contact Information
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us