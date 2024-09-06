Inventionland Education Unveils Exciting Upgrades to Its Award-Winning Applied STEM Innovation Curriculum for the 2024-25 School Year

Inventionland Education, the creator of the innovative applied STEM curriculum that has garnered acclaim for its unique approach to fostering creativity and innovation among students, is thrilled to announce a series of significant upgrades to its curriculum.These enhancements, available just in time for the 2024-25 school year, are set to empower educators and inspire students with new tools and content designed to spark innovation and curiosity in the classroom.The Inventionland applied STEM curriculum has always been at the forefront of educational innovation, and the latest upgrades further solidify its position as a leader in K-12 STEM education. Below is a summary of the exciting new content and features now available:Inventionland Education has introduced the 9-Step Method Mini Lessons to its Elementary curriculum, accessible under Student Resources and on the 9-Step Method introductory page.These condensed versions of the renowned 9-Step Inventing Method offer a dynamic and engaging pathway for young students to embark on their innovation journey.By simplifying the complex process of invention, these mini-lessons make it easier for elementary students to grasp the essentials of innovative thinking and problem-solving.In a move that underscores the importance of connecting classroom learning with real-world applications, Inventionland Education has added all seven seasons of the popular TV series Tomorrow's World Today to its Teacher Resource library.This acclaimed series examines science, technology, and sustainability through the lens of leading innovators, offering students an opportunity to explore cutting-edge concepts that are shaping our world today and will continue to make a difference in the future.Middle and high school students can now benefit from industry insights through the newly integrated Learn from Leaders podcast clips, featured throughout the curriculum.These clips, strategically placed under various steps of the 9-Step Method, feature interviews conducted by George Davison with industry leaders who share real-world knowledge and experiences.This addition provides students with a deeper understanding of how innovation happens in the professional world, bridging the gap between theoretical learning and practical application.Inventionland Education has long championed the idea that failure is a crucial part of the innovation process. To reinforce this concept, the curriculum now includes a "Fail Your Way Forward" section under the 7 Qualities of Success: Perseverance.This new section highlights real-life examples from Inventionland's own projects, demonstrating how embracing failure can lead to eventual success. It's a powerful reminder to students that perseverance and resilience are key to achieving their goals.A major highlight of the curriculum upgrade is the addition of the Inspiration Coach, a cutting-edge feature powered by AI technology.This virtual coach is designed to build upon student ideas, offering inspirational suggestions and guidance as they work on assignments.By providing personalized feedback and creative prompts, the Inspiration Coach helps students refine their ideas and take their innovations to the next level.Inventionland Education is also excited to announce the upcoming release of the Idea Recorder Guided Packet, set to be added as a Teacher Resource in the Elementary curriculum.This guided packet will offer structured assignments that guide students through the 9-Step Method, helping them develop their ideas from concept to creation.With these new features and content, the Inventionland applied STEM innovation curriculum is better equipped than ever to help educators spark curiosity and inspire their students. Inventionland Education invites educators to explore these exciting new resources and continue to foster a culture of innovation in their classrooms.Inventionland Education brings its award-winning applied STEM innovation curriculum and invention contests to K12 schools in America and overseas. They also design immersive, age-appropriate Innovation Labs® that inspire creativity and original thought, as well as a complete line of STEM and maker space professional development, delivered in-person or virtually. For more information, visit InventionlandEducation.com.