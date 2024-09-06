Killeen, TX Author Publishes Literary Collection
September 06, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOrders Of Love System Legacy, a new book by EJ, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After a major heartbreak and other problems that caused a setback in his military career, the author designed a relationship plan that would better organize the structure of life relationships. This book goes through two short stories, as well as poetry, and personal thoughts. Tragedies to explain the importance of an Orders of Love System of Self. The author hopes readers will get an inside look at his relationship style and hopes others will design their own relationship plan. He believes having preparation before a crisis happens will make it easier to deal with. Knowing your orders of love system of self and understanding your partner's orders of love system of self could make it easier for the relationship to thrive and endure.
About the Author
EJ is an Army Veteran who volunteers virtually. His educational background includes over eighty-six undergraduate college credits. He received over twenty-three certificates in continuing education. EJ is a lifelong learner who is currently married.
Orders Of Love System Legacy is a 72-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-208-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/orders-of-love-system-legacy
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
