Marked Tree, AR Author Publishes Romance Novel
September 06, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFalling for Her Stepbrother, a new book by Stephanie Brown, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Kendra may be small, but she is mighty. The beautiful redhead is perfectly content in the life she shares with her father and brother. Then Dad suddenly appears with a new bride, her brother joins the Army, and Kendra's world is upended.
Lonely, drinking, and acting out is where her stepbrother, Jax, finds her. There is instant conflict, snark, and fierce attraction between the two. They try to resist the draw they feel toward one another, but they fail… repeatedly. Kendra is Falling for Her Stepbrother, but when Jax is confronted and endangered by his past, she will learn how far she will go for love.
About the Author
Stephanie Brown loves her husband and two kids and when she is not doing something with them, she can normally be found writing or reading a good book with a nice cup of coffee in her hand.
Falling for Her Stepbrother is a 192-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-187-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/falling-for-her-stepbrother
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
