Selma, AL Author Publishes Book on Single Mothers' Ministries
September 06, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHow to Start a Single Mothers' Ministry in Your Church, a new book by Dr. Gwenevere Bullard-Swift, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Consider for a moment that single mothers have become a formidable, sizeable demographic in the US. To neglect to minister to them biblically is to neglect a broad segment of our society, and ministering to single mothers is a way to help reshape and reform society for the better.
Single mothers are often locked in poverty and toiling under tremendous stress and responsibility. How to Start a Single Mothers' Ministry in Your Church examines the steps required to better serve this group in practical, emotional, and spiritual ways.
About the Author
Dr. Gwenevere Bullard-Swift is a licensed ordain pastor in the Christian Methodist Episcopal church. She is a 2019 graduate of South University with a Doctor of Ministry Degree. She received a Master of Divinity from the Interdenominational Theology Center in Atlanta, Georgia (Phillips School of Theology). She has been pastoring for more than forty years.
Bullard-Swift's special interests are spending time with her husband, reading, writing books, attending bible study, and watching TV. She has been married to a devoted and loving husband for nineteen years. He is supportive and always encouraging her to go further. Bullard-Swift has one son, Johnny.
How to Start a Single Mothers' Ministry in Your Church is a 187-page paperback with a retail price of $49.00 (eBook $44.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-430-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/how-to-start-a-single-mothers-ministry-in-your-church
Contact Information
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us