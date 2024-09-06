Public School Educators from Around the Country Selected to Receive National Recognition
September 06, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Education NewsWashington, D.C. (September 5, 2024) - The NEA Foundation announced today that 48 public school educators will be honored with the esteemed 2025 Travelers Awards for Teaching Excellence. The awardees, who come from every region of the country and serve urban, rural, and suburban communities, have demonstrated excellence in the classroom, leadership in the teaching profession, engagement with families and communities, and dedication to equity and diversity.
"These dedicated educators are a reminder of the critical role public education plays in shaping our society and nurturing future generations," said President and CEO of The NEA Foundation Sara A. Sneed. "During a time when the institution of public education is being challenged, these awardees are a testament to the immeasurable impact even one educator can have for countless students, their families, and their communities at large."
"Educators do so much more than teach-they mentor, motivate, and inspire the next generation," said Len Mariani, Senior Vice President of Direct Distribution for Travelers. "This year's award recipients are a remarkable group who have done so much for so many, and we are proud to partner with The NEA Foundation to honor them."
Since 2001, The NEA Foundation has honored hundreds of exceptional educators throughout the country with the Awards for Teaching Excellence. The 2025 educator awardees will be celebrated at the Salute to Excellence in Education on February 14, 2025 at The Anthem in Washington, D.C.
Five of the top awardees will receive the distinction of being named Horace Mann Awardees from among which, one will be chosen for the highest honor, the NEA Member Benefits Award. The five finalists will each receive $10,000 and be featured in a short documentary highlighting their teaching practice. The educator selected for the top honor will be revealed at the Salute to Excellence in Education and receive $25,000.
Read more about the Travelers Awards for Teaching Excellence here and explore a gallery of this year's awardees.
