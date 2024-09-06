Charleston, IL Author Publishes Poetry Collection
September 06, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCoffee, Dreams, and Tears, a new book by Jessica Rose, has been released by RoseDog Books.
These poems will take you to depths most do not explore. "Inside the Prison World" and "Domestic Abuse" are just two of the adventurous writings Jessica contributed to this collection.
However, it is filled with hope and encouragement that if she can make it through, you can too. Dive into the deep with Coffee, Dreams, and Tears.
Coffee, Dreams, and Tears teaches and terrifies, bringing a better understanding of the situations of these topics.
About the Author
Jessica Rose has always had a passion for poetry. She enjoys reading and writing and wrenching on motors. The published author of "Rhymes of the Times" is ecstatic to share this new collection with her readers as well. This book is her life.
Rose was born and raised in Southern Illinois as an only child. Graduating high school in 2006, she now has three daughters of her own. Jessica has been in state prison twice and has lived her life as an alcoholic. She hopes to share her struggles to help others with the same difficulties.
Rose is a hard-working 35-year-old woman who is living her life for God now the best she knows how. She claims to be a daughter of God, but with underlying issues, of course, because we are only human. If she helps one person with this book, it was worth every minute.
Coffee, Dreams, and Tears is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-230-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/coffee-dreams-and-tears/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
RoseDog Books
