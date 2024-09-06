Winter Springs, FL Author Publishes Poetry and Art Book
September 06, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Christmas Time Harvest: Thoughts, Wishes and Things We See, a new book by Dr. Jerry W. Eans with paintings are photographs by Barbara Tiffany, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A Christmas Time Harvest is a compilation of nearly three decades of Christmas poems and related artwork. Authors Dr. Jerry W. Eans and his wife Barbara Tiffany, hope that each reader will find their own personal descriptions and needs in the messages included within this book. They have demonstrated that any individual can search for insight in an effort to understand themselves and the world, and choose to do something about it.
About the Author
For twenty-nine years, this creative couple has been together - sharing work, family, love and life. Jerry has worked as a veterinarian and written poetry, and Barbara loves painting and teaching others how to paint. Inspiration for both comes in many forms. For the Christmas cards included in this book, the poem begins with a thought, person, or group of people. Oftentimes, the image comes to mind after Jerry has read the poem to Barbara. The poem, like the painting, evolves until each is happy with the two together.
A Christmas Time Harvest: Thoughts, Wishes and Things We See is a 74-page paperback with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-553-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-christmas-time-harvest-thoughts-wishes-and-things-we-see
