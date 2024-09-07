Choctaw, OK Author Publishes Children's Book
September 07, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Case of the Missing Ribbit, a new book by Terry Abernathy, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Tommy wakes up one sunny Saturday morning ready to play with his lively pet frog, Ribbit. There is one problem, though: Ribbit is not in his cage! He has escaped! With the help of his friends, Tommy sets out to look for clues and bring Ribbit back home.
About the Author
Terry Abernathy is a native of Oklahoma.
The Case of the Missing Ribbit is a 68-page hardback with a retail price of $43.00 (eBook $38.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-299-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-case-of-the-missing-ribbit
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us