Elizabeth, NJ Author Publishes Art Children's Book
September 07, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMind, Body & Art, a new book by Tony C. Mills, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Art has always had a special place in human history.
From the earliest cave paintings to the magnificent masterpieces of today's artists, it has served a vital role in expressing our thoughts, emotions, and experiences. But did you know that art also has the power to heal? In Mind, Body & Art: Unlocking the Healing Power of Creativity, you will learn how to incorporate art and creativity in your own life in order to heal past traumas, reveal inner revelations, and temporarily let go of everyday stressors and worries. As we embark on this journey together, we will discover the endless ways in which art can nurture our souls and bring healing to our lives.
Mind, Body & Art is a 48-page hardback with a retail price of $37.00 (eBook $32.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-103-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/mind-body-art-unlocking-the-healing-powers-of-creativity
