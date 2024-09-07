Lewisburg, OH Author Publishes Children's Book
September 07, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI Love You Muffy Moo!, a new book by Dawnika Coalt, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
I Love You Muffy Moo! is a heartwarming tale of a family's first dog, Muffy Moo. A cute and sweet little dog, Muffy Moo loves to play outside and spend time with her family. When Muffy Moo falls asleep and wakes up in a beautiful place with a man named Jesus, she embarks on her next great adventure.
I Love You Muffy Moo! can help people remember their first dogs, finding comfort in remembering their lost pets.
About the Author
Dawnika Coalt was born In Dayton, Ohio and has always loved animals. She currently lives in Lewisburg, Ohio with her husband and daughter. She loves to travel, read, and spend time with her family. Coalt also has Aspergers.
I Love You Muffy Moo! is a 28-page hardback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-312-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/i-love-you-muffy-moo
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us