Savannah, GA Native Publishes Historical Coming-of-Age Novel
September 07, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News…And She Named Him Chance, a new book by Roberts Essex, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Martin Luther King Jr. Civil rights. Drugs and free love. The Vietnam War and threats of nuclear attacks-this is Georgia during the 60s and 70s, where a boy named Chance Brogdon is growing up fast, transforming over time into a devout Christian, a simple and humble servant of God.
The events of this time period in the Deep South help to build the character and stamina that a man like Chance needs to take him to a place of unimaginable happiness. …And She Named Him Chance recalls historical events that flavored or influenced the life of this man and his family. Enjoy this adventure of enlightenment, fulfillment, and profound optimism through the eyes of a simple boy who lives the life most can only dream of.
About the Author
Roberts Essex is a pseudonym for the Savannah native who is the character Chance Brogdon in his fictional biography, …And She Named Him Chance. When not writing, Roberts can be found tinkering in his yard, researching his next literally aspiration, or grooming toys in his collection on personal vehicles. Although he continues to practice emergency medicine, he can also occasionally be spotted riding his Harley during a "therapeutic session" on a sunny Georgia afternoon.
…And She Named Him Chance is a 316-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-032-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/and-she-named-him-chance
