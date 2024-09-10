Windsor, CO Author Publishes Children's Book
September 10, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Weird Grandma, a new book by Susan Rae, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Most people may think Howard's grandma, who he calls "Grams", is weird. From standing on her head to swinging on a swing in a playground in the middle of the day to roller-skating down the sidewalk, Grams has a unique way of life and way about her that some may think is weird at first. But when they try it for themselves, they can see how fun it can be to look at life a little differently. My Weird Grandma shows children that being different is a gift and gives others permission to share what they like as well. Being "weird" can help you meet new friends and have fun experiences together.
My Weird Grandma is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $34.00 (eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-350-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/my-weird-grandma
Contact Information
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us