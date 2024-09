University Games: Turns Out You Can Teach An Old Dog New Tricks

× Email University Games

Back-to-school blues got you down? University Games has the perfect remedy- The Dog Ate My Homework! This new release takes the classic excuse and turns it into a fun game, letting players transform a mischievous dog's mess into a masterpiece of family entertainment.Craig Hendrickson, SVP Product Development at University Games, jokes: "'The dog ate my homework'-the excuse that's been hounding teachers for generations. It's so timelessly ridiculous, we just had to turn it into a game. Now, instead of barking up the wrong tree, it can be the star of your family game night!"In The Dog Ate My Homework ($24.99 for ages 5+) , players face off against a dog with a taste for homework. Players take turns feeding homework sheets into the dog's mouth, turning its ear, and retrieving the pieces from its rear end. The goal? Unscramble the shreds to correctly guess the hidden image before the timer runs out. Each successful guess earns a doggie treat, and the player with the most treats after three rounds is the winner.The Dog Ate My Homework joins other University Games popular titles, including Kids On Stage, Scavenger Hunt for Kids, Bob Moog's Dad Jokes, Who Took My Nuts?, and Murder Mystery Party Games.University Games is a leading game and puzzle publisher founded in 1985 by Bob Moog and Cris Lehman. The company also markets under the Briarpatch, The Learning Journey International, Forbidden Games, Front Porch Classics, Great Explorations and BePuzzled brands in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and throughout the world. For more information, visit www.universitygames.com and interact with us on social media: Facebook X and YouTube Craig Hendrickson, craigh@ugames.com , 415-934-3711