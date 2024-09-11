Shelby Township, MI Author Children's Book
September 11, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCookie Finds a Home, a new book by Kelly Barker and Kerry Engle, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Cookie loves causing trouble at his home in the pet shop, but when a little boy named Joey visits, Cookie knows he belongs with him. Unfortunately, Joey leaves the pet shop without Cookie! Taking matters into his own paws, Cookie sets off on an adventure to find his new favorite human, Joey, and his new home.
About the Author
Kelly Barker and Kerry Engle are identical twin sisters who are both teachers. They are both married and each has two daughters. They love to read and write to and for children. And of course, they are both dog lovers!
Cookie Finds a Home is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-465-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/cookie-finds-a-home
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
