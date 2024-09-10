Marc Cain presents its collections on the streets of the big Apple itself – New York City!

× Email Marc Cain GmbH

Marc Cain has brought Berlin Fashion Week to New York: with an innovative XL LED truck showing the video of the impressive Spring/Summer 2025 Show, the premium label staged itself on the streets of downtown Soho and Central Park in the heart of Manhattan. Models presented the latest trends from the collections and handed out exclusive goodie bags and information on the brand and pieces.The collections embody the unmistakable Marc Cain DNA: luxurious knitwear, eye-catching prints and brilliant colours that caused a sensation on the streets of New York. A special highlight: the information flyers distributed featured a QR code that led directly to the new US webshop. Here, customers had the chance to win two exclusive looks worth $2,000 each."This unique campaign is bringing our fashion directly to the streets of New York. We are consistently continuing our expansion course and strengthening our presence in the important US market. Further, we are delighted to be able to present our collections in this innovative way and are convinced that we will enrich the New York fashion world with fresh impulses," commented Stephen Belfer, Managing Director Marc Cain Canada & USA.The extraordinary event was supported by prominent international VIPs and influencers, making it one of the highlights of the Marc Cain fashion season.Marc Cain GmbHMarc-Cain-Allee 472411 Bodelshausen