International Lawyers Network Shortlisted for "Network of the Year" at The Lawyer European Awards 2024

The International Lawyers Network (ILN) is delighted to announce that it has been shortlisted in the "Network of the Year" category at The Lawyer European Awards 2024. This recognition underscores ILN's continued excellence and commitment to providing exceptional legal services across the globe.The shortlist was finalized by The Lawyer's esteemed panel of judges, and the winners will be announced at a prestigious ceremony on Thursday, November 28, 2024, at the Grosvenor House Hotel, Park Lane, London.ILN has been recognized in this category previously, having been shortlisted in 2016, 2017, 2022, and 2023, and honored as the Global Law Firm Network of the Year in 2021. This consistent acknowledgment highlights ILN's dedication to fostering collaboration among top-tier law firms worldwide and supporting member firms in delivering outstanding client service.The International Lawyers Network is a non-exclusive network of high-quality mid-sized law firms, dedicated to offering seamless legal services to clients with international needs. With a presence in 67 countries, the ILN provides cross-border legal solutions through its network of like-minded and quality legal practices. Recognized as the Global Law Firm Network of the Year by The Lawyer European Awards and shortlisted multiple times, the ILN remains at the forefront of legal networks globally.