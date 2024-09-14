International Lawyers Network Awarded Bronze Medal by EcoVadis for Sustainability Performance

The International Lawyers Network (ILN) is proud to announce that it has been awarded a Bronze medal by EcoVadis, a leading global authority on business sustainability ratings. This prestigious recognition places ILN among the top 35% of companies assessed by EcoVadis in the past 12 months, demonstrating the network's commitment to sustainability across its global operations.The EcoVadis assessment evaluates companies across several key areas, including Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. ILN's strong performance, particularly in environmental policies and ethical standards, reflects its dedication to integrating sustainable practices throughout its organization. This achievement places ILN in the 81st percentile of companies worldwide, underscoring its leadership in promoting sustainability within the legal industry.In celebration of the assessment's completion, EcoVadis will plant a tree on behalf of ILN through their partnership with One Tree Planted, contributing to global reforestation efforts.EcoVadis is the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, creating a global network of more than 100,000 companies across 175 countries. By assessing and rating companies' sustainability practices, EcoVadis helps organizations drive sustainable growth and improve environmental, social, and ethical performance.The International Lawyers Network is a non-exclusive network of high-quality mid-sized law firms, dedicated to offering seamless legal services to clients with international needs. With a presence in 67 countries, the ILN provides cross-border legal solutions through its network of like-minded and quality legal practices. Recognized as the Global Law Firm Network of the Year by The Lawyer European Awards and shortlisted multiple times, the ILN remains at the forefront of legal networks globally.