Dallas, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
September 18, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Upside Down Heart, a new book by Kate Simmons, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The upside-down heart often feels very left out and alone, because he is different from all the other right-side-up hearts. Soon, though, this little heart will show all the others just how brave and kind he is-and maybe even make some new friends.
A sweet tale for young ones, The Upside Down Heart is a lesson in being yourself, kindness, and valuing all the traits that make us different.
About the Author
Kate Simmons is a kind, thoughtful, smart, and generous child who has a heart for others and Jesus Christ. Her goal is to spread joy, love, and encouragement to all. She loves her family and hopes to write more books in the future.
The Upside Down Heart is a 24-page hardback with a retail price of $31.00 (eBook $26.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-905-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-upside-down-heart
