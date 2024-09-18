San Luis Obispo, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
September 18, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsNixon Goes to the Park, a new book by Krystina Rivera, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Nixon Goes to the Park is a fun adventure to the park with a cool, silly, and loving yellow lab named Nixon. You'll enjoy seeing the world through Nixon's eyes and, in this story, his trip to the park. While at the park, Nixon finds himself in a pickle. In order to continue his adventure, he learns that sometimes you need to ask for help, even if it's from a cat.
How Krystina Rivera gave her dog his voice:
Krystina Rivera has always had a love for animals, especially dogs. When she was a little girl, she fell in love with yellow labs and promised herself that her first dog would be a yellow lab. When Rivera left for college and found a place of her own, she finally was ready to get her "furever" friend. She brought Nixon home and has been in love ever since. Nixon is a two-year-old Labrador with a silly, spunky, and loving personality. He will do pretty much anything for a treat and his human Krystina. He has an overwhelming amount of tennis balls, an uncanny love for pumpkin, and adores his neck being scratched. Overall, Nixon is a great addition to the family.
When Nixon was a puppy, Rivera and her boyfriend began narrating Nixon, especially when he was being silly. It became such a habit that almost every friend or family member would narrate for Nixon based on his persona and common dog traits. Rivera eventually began capturing Nixon's life and shared his thoughts through Instagram for others to see. With the start of Nixon Goes to the Park, she hopes to share Nixon's adventures with everyone to see the magic of the pure love of a dog and how fun it is to think like one. She hopes to continue with additional adventure books creating the overall series of The Adventures of Nixon the Lab.
Nixon Goes to the Park is a 36-page hardback with a retail price of $34.00 (eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 978-1-64913-000-6. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/nixon-goes-to-the-park/
