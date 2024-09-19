Sherman, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
September 19, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCody The Caterpillar, a new book by Paulette Edwards, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this sweet rhyming tale of Cody the Caterpillar, Cody is an insecure little caterpillar who wishes he could be as beautiful as the butterfly he saw today. Oh well…. He goes to his home, he falls asleep, and when he wakes up, Cody discovers a big change has taken place.
About the Author
Paulette Edwards grew up in south central Arkansas. Her father was a true outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish. She would accompany him on many of his excursions. That is where she acquired her knowledge and fondness of nature and various outdoor animals and insects. She is very creative and loves to paint with oil paints outdoor nature scenes. Paulette and her husband David have four children and many grandchildren. This book is dedicated to her grandkids and her grandnieces and nephew. Eli, Ian, Dylan, Isaac, Beth, Emerson, Jacob, Ruby, Birdie, Lily, Madi, Abby, Emmy, Landree, and Maddox.
Cody The Caterpillar is a 32-page hardcover with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-138-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/cody-the-caterpillar
Contact Information
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us