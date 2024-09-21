Chico, CA Author Publishes Novel
September 21, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Golden Rose Enigma, a new book by Deborah Jensen, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Evie Moss is a doctor…. of Egyptology that is. As a matter of fact, her esteemed credentials had her running an entire floor at the New York Egyptology Center, which also allowed her to duck out of work early. One fateful day, doing just that in an attempt to avoid rush-hour crowds, she left work early. Unbeknownst to her, a series of mysterious events were about to occur that would change her life forever.
Two young boys hunting frogs along the shores of the Red Sea stumbled upon a foundling amongst the reeds. Barely breathing and near death she was rushed to their nearby home to be cared for by the royal physician. After nursing her back to health, the royal family adopted her and she was educated in the Way of Love by her older sister, Meri.
The Golden Rose Enigma is an epic tale spanning the births, lives and ministries of Mary Magdalen and Yeshua as witnessed first-hand and journaled by a woman Nazarian scribe.
The Golden Rose Enigma is a 220-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-080-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at
https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-golden-rose-enigma-a-magdalen-novel
Contact Information
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
